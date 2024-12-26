Ex PM Manmohan Singh Lost Consciousness At Home: AIIMS Statement

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, suffered sudden loss of consciousness at his home and was taken to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at 8.06 pm on Thursday, the hospital said in a statement. He was being treated for age-related treatments and was declared dead at 9.51 pm, it said.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the statement said.

Manmohan Singh's family reached the hospital and so did Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are flying back to Delhi from Belagavi in Karnataka where they were attending a party event earlier in the day.

Tributes poured in for the two-time former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms. Terming Manmohan Singh one of India's most distinguished leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the late Congress leader made extensive efforts to improve people's lives.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi said he has lost a "friend and mentor" and that the former Prime Minister would be remembered with the utmost pride.

"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride," he wrote on X.

Pointing out that few in politics inspire the kind of respect that Manmohan Singh did, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the former Prime Minister was wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end and would always be an inspiration for her and those who "truly love this country".

'Never Met Someone More Humble'

Congress Leader P Chidambaram, who held the Home and Finance portfolios at the Centre under Manmohan Singh, said he had never met someone who was as humble and self-effacing.

"It is a very deeply emotional moment for me. I know he was ill and I know that he was

not active, but I thought that he would live for a few more years. As I recall the life and work of Dr Manmohan Singh... the period from 1991 (when then finance minister Manmohan Singh brought in the Budget ushering in liberalisation) to 2014 will be a golden chapter in the history of India," he told NDTV.

"I have not met a person more humble and self-effacing than Dr Singh. He wore his scholarship lightly and never claimed credit for any of his historic achievements," he added.