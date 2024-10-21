"Some Jobs Reduced Due To AI, But...": Sunil Bharti Mittal At NDTV World Summit

Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2024, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, explained how the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will impact everything from global economies to geopolitics.

"AI will be one of the most important drivers of economy, politics, and geopolitics. But there will be misuse as well, and we will need to be more vigilant," Mr Mittal said. "Nation states will have to come up with guardrails. One will have to be vigilant, society will have to be protected from the evils of AI. I remain very optimistic of the various use of AI."

Mr Mittal said that while some jobs are being reduced due to AI, new opportunities are emerging.

"Routine, mundane, repetitive jobs will be under huge threat. Remain hopeful that new ideas will come through that will lead to new jobs. We will be serving the world right from India. AI allows us to do that and our frugal innovations are going to serve the world," Mr Mittal said at the NDTV World Summit.

On the state of India's digital infrastructure, Mr Mittal said that the country's mobile networks are "significantly superior" to those in the US, UK, and Europe, although still lagging behind Japan and Singapore.

Mr Mittal was conferred an Honorary Knighthood (KBE) by King Charles III this year, adding to his list of accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 2007 and his leadership roles at the B20 India Action Council and the International Telecommunication Union.

