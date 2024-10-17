S Jaishankar's Huddle With Indian Diplomats In Pak Includes A Morning Walk

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a leisurely morning stroll within the Indian High Commission campus in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. He was on an official visit to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Jaishankar stated, "A morning walk together with colleagues of Team @IndiainPakistan in our High Commission campus."

A morning walk together with colleagues of Team @IndiainPakistan in our High Commission campus. pic.twitter.com/GrdYUodWKC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2024

He also planted a sapling at the premises of the Indian High Commission. He was accompanied by officials of the Indian High Commission.

Mr. Jaishankar met with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Islamabad, Pakistan. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Mongolia, with Jaishankar expressing his delight in exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation.

This meeting marks a significant moment in India-Mongolia ties, building on the strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015.

He also attended a dinner reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where they exchanged warm gestures, shaking hands and sharing pleasantries

Mr. Jaishankar received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Rawalpindi airport, courtesy of Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at Nur Khan Airbase. The occasion was made even more special by children dressed in vibrant traditional attire, who presented him with beautiful flower bouquets, setting a gracious tone for his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting focused on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation. Mr Jaishankar led the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.

