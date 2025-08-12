9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Militant Attack

Militants killed at least nine Pakistani soldiers in an attack in the country's restive southwestern Balochistan province, a government official said Tuesday.

A senior official of Washuk district said dozens of militants attacked a police station and a border force compound.

"The army was attacked by terrorists on their way to respond. The terrorists killed nine soldiers," he told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

