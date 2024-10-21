Advertisement

"India Has Double AI Power": What PM Modi Said On AI At NDTV World Summit

PM Modi said that in the Artificial Intelligence mission started this year, India will increase the use of the technology in every sector.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, India is powered by another AI — Aspirational India — which accelerates the country's growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at the NDTV World Summit.



"This is the era of AI and the future of the world is linked with it. India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said there is no scope for rest as his government works to make India's dreams come true. "India is the ray of hope amid global crisis. India giving hope to the world engulfed in various concerns, it is working on unprecedented scale and speed in every field," he said.

Mr Modi also took a swipe at his political opposition. "There is a tradition... every government compares its work to the previous. We used to walk this path but, from now on, we cannot compare past and present and be happy. The metric of success from now on will be what we want to achieve... and that is a 'developed India' by 2047," he said.

Narendra Modi, NDTV World Summit 2024, Artificial Intelligence
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
