"Something You Don't Forget": David Cameron On PM's Wembley Event In 2015

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron today recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at London's Wembley Stadium in 2015 and said it was "something you don't forget".

PM Modi had addressed thousands of members of the Indian community at Wembley Stadium during his visit to the UK in November 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian community at Wembley Stadium in 2015

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, Mr Cameron said that in the UK, if you're lucky as a prime minister or the party leader, you might speak to 3,000-4,000 people at your party conference.

"But to go to Wembley Stadium and introducing Prime Minister Modi, where he was speaking to 85,000 people, was quite an occasion," he said.

He also said that in his introduction at that event, he had said that his Conservative party - which gave the UK the first woman PM (Margaret Thatcher) - would one day give the country the first British-Indian prime minister.

"When I said that I didn't know that there was a young man in the back row, who was Rishi Sunak. He was there that day," Mr Cameron said.

Rishi Sunak, 44, served as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister from October 2022 to July 2024.

"India Has Credibility To Mediate In Ukraine War": David Cameron

David Cameron, speaking at the NDTV World Summit today, said that India can play a key role in scaling down the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war," he said at the event.

More than two and a half years into the war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown no signs of any breakthrough in ceasefire talks.

"India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force," Mr Cameron added.