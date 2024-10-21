Advertisement

"India Has Credibility To Mediate In Ukraine War": David Cameron At NDTV World Summit

The NDTV World Summit is a two-day meet scheduled for October 21 and 22.
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, speaking at the NDTV World Summit today, said that India can play a key role in scaling down the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

"India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war," Mr Cameron said at the NDTV World Summit.

More than two and a half years into the war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown no signs of any breakthrough in ceasefire talks. 

"India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force," Mr Cameron added. 

President Putin on Friday said it is difficult to specify a timeline for ending the prolonged war in Ukraine but claimed that his country will win, as he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the situation.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied targeting civilians in the 2-1/2-year war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour with a full-scale invasion. 

Days ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit to be hosted by Moscow, President Putin endorsed PM Modi's description of the grouping, saying the Indian leader had "aptly" noted that it is "not an anti-western one but a non-western one".

He also made it clear the grouping, which has since been expanded from five initial members to include five more countries, should not be seen as a "bloc-style organisation".

PM Modi is due to visit Kazan to attend the BRICS summit on October 22-23.

