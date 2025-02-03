Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Father Shakti Kapoor "Commands A Room He Enters"

Shraddha Kapoor, in a recent chat with Screen, admitted that her father Shakti Kapoor has always been "the life of the party" and he commands any room he enters. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is poles apart from her father temperamentally. She calls herself an "introvert pro max."

Recalling how her father used to infuse life into a party, Shraddha told Screen, "I have these memories of my dad being the life of the party. He has this quality that when he enters he just commands a room. With his smile and jovial personality and really funny way of being, you can see that."

Shraddha also talked about how she was different from her father while she's growing up. "I always wanted to be next to my brother, to follow him everywhere, copy his dance moves. He is a fabulous dancer," she reminisced.

"If you notice, I am not smiling in the photo. I wouldn't smile a lot as a kid. I used to be this grumpy child, who would only be close to my mom, dada and brother. I was introvert pro max," said Shraddha while reacting to the childhood picture shown at the meet.

Last year, at NDTV World Summit, Shraddha Kapoor shared anecdotes as a testimony to Shakti Kapoor's acting skills.

"He had no background. He studied in an acting school after he told his parents that he wanted to be an actor. My grandfather had a clothing shop. He asked him to work in a travel agency.

"But he followed his heart. He pursued his dream. From time to time, he inquires about my shoots. I ask him before I sign a film. I have tremendous respect for him. He's someone who made from the scratch. His stories are always inspiring," recalled Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor delivered one of the biggest hits of last year, Stree 2.