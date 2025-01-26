A Blockbuster Frame Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan With Hollywood Stars Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman And Hans Zimmer

Shraddha Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan recently attended the prestigious Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hrithik was honoured at the event to celebrate his 25 years in the film industry, while Shraddha served as one of the presenters. A group photo from the event has now gone viral on social media.

The snap features Hrithik and Shraddha alongside Hollywood icons such as Morgan Freeman, Amanda Seyfried, Hans Zimmer, Matthew McConaughey and many others.

The official Instagram handle of the Joy Awards shared the group photo, which shows Shraddha Kapoor sitting next to Amanda Seyfried.

The Stree 2 actress looked stunning in a black abaya-inspired corset gown by designer label Torani. Hrithik Roshan can be seen on the other side of the picture, with Morgan Freeman standing behind Matthew McConaughey.

The star-studded photo also includes Anthony Hopkins, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Guy Ritchie, Mike Flanagan and Martin Lawrence.

For the event, Hrithik Roshan wore a red formal suit paired with a black shirt. During his acceptance speech, the Fighter actor expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you. I am humbled, and I am grateful for this, and so encouraged. Look at who I am with. Me holding an award amid the great legends here; this doesn't make sense."

He continued, "It's been 25 years. It seems like a long time, but unfortunately, it's taken me 25 years to start understanding what acting is, and it's just now that I feel ready to take my flight as an actor. So, I take this as a symbol for the hope I have in my heart and the promise for the next 25 years. Hopefully, when I am back, if I am back, if you will have me again, I will feel a little bit more deserving of being amidst such greatness and for such honours. Thank you so much, Shukran. May peace be upon you all."



