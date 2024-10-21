Lok Sabha, Haryana Elections Win A "Message Of Stability": PM Modi

Victory in the April-June general election was a "message of stability" and victory in this month's Haryana Assembly election - have reinforced that sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday at the NDTV World Summit. "Stability, sustainability, and solutions... these are the most important conditions for a better future of humanity," he said.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Mr Modi underlined the importance of the 21st century and the many challenges facing the world, and said stable governance - in India and abroad - is needed to encourage growth and to address common concerns like climate change and global warming.

"This period is the most important in the 21st century. We need stability... and sustenance for growth... and India is working on it," he said, "Our third term gives this message of stability."

Expanding on the common concerns and India's possible contribution to solution, the Prime Minister said, "Climate change is a problem and we are trying take the lead in that fight..."

Acknowledging India's contribution in this fight as "insignificant" for now, Mr Modi said his government is "working on reducing carbon emissions and (other) solutions", such as the India - West Asia global corridor to improve trade and connectivity and a global solar alliance.

The Prime Minister also spoke extensively about India being a "beacon of hope" amid global crises over economic growth, unemployment, and public health that have been caused by the coronavirus and military tension in Ukraine and West Asia.

"During the coronavirus pandemic people were stressed about dealing with the virus. When that was controlled then people were worried about the economy... then climate change, the wars (in Ukraine and West Asia), global supply chains (for industries) ... these have become global worries."

"There are the challenges in front of India, but we feel a sense of positivity and that is why are here today - to discuss the 'India century'," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party had won the Lok Sabha election - boosted by 53 seats from its allies that helped it cross the finish line - and then, on October 8, defeated the Congress in Haryana, despite trailing in early rounds of counting.

In both cases the BJP recorded a hat-trick - Mr Modi became a three-time Prime Minister and the saffron party became the first to win the Haryana Assembly election three times in a row.