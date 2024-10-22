GRAP Stage 2 Invoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Worsens. What It Means

Delhi air quality index has worsened in the past few days

With the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi worsening in the past few days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP this morning.

As per the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi at 8 am was recorded at 317, which falls under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the daily average AQI of Delhi is expected to stay in the 'very poor' category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Under stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads will also be carried out on a daily basis, and dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Further, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage private transport and additional bus and metro services will be started.

People have been advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles.

They also have asked to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles, and avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January. People in Delhi-NCR also have been told to avoid the open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

These measures are in addition to the GRAP Stage 1 measures that have been in effect since October 15.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government also launched its "Red Light On-Gaadi Off" campaign to fight air pollution.

Kicking off the campaign at the ITO intersection, Delhi Environment Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai appealed to drivers to help reduce pollution by turning off their vehicle engines at red lights.

आज ITO रेड लाइट से 'Red light On, Gaadi Off ' अभियान की शुरुआत।



इस दौरान गाड़ी चालकों से 'Red light On' होने पर 'Gaadi Off' करके प्रदूषण कम करने में अपना योगदान देने की अपील की। pic.twitter.com/dKcUfBP58s — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 21, 2024

Mr Rai also said that the Delhi government has set up a green war room to combat pollution, launched an anti-dust campaign to control dust pollution, and is spraying bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres to decompose stubble.