Delhi-NCR Activates Stage 1 Of Anti-Pollution Plan: What It Means

Anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to disperse suspended dust particles at a construction site in Delhi

As Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, the Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR directed state governments in the region to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Following Dussehra and other festivities, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 281 as of 6.20 am on Tuesday, making it the seventh most polluted city in the country, after Noida and Greater Noida.

Here are the measures that are implemented under the various stages of GRAP, the first stage of which came into effect in Delhi-NCR at 8 am:

Stage 1 (AQI 201-300):

Periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.

Dust mitigation at construction sites.

Proper waste management.

Strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.

Bans on open burning of waste, limited use of diesel generators, and no use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Quick actions for redressal of complaints on 311 APP, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App and other such social media platforms to curb polluting activities.

Encourage offices to start unified commutes for employees to reduce traffic on the road.

Advisory to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner by avoiding firecrackers.

Stage 2 (AQI 301-400):

Mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads on a daily basis.

Focussed and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots.

Uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power generating sets.

Alert in newspapers/TV/radio to advise people about air pollution levels.

Enhance vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport.

Resident Welfare Associations are required to provide electric heaters to security staff.

Augment CNG/electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service.

Stage 3 (AQI 401-450):

More frequent mechanised road sweeping and daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and hotspots.

Further intensify public transport services with rates to encourage off-peak travel.

Stop mining and stone-crushing activities.

Strict restrictions on BS lll petrol and BS lV diesel LMVS (4 wheelers), strict restrictions on Delhi-registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVS) to BS-lll standards, BS-lll and below diesel operated LCVS (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi not permitted to enter Delhi, lnter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-Vl diesel, to not enter Delhi,

Possible discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V.

Strict curbs on construction and demolition activities.

Stage 4 (AQI >450):