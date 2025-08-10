Norway-Style E-Waste Processing Revolution Planned For Delhi

Delhi is gearing up to build one of India's most advanced e-waste processing facilities, and it's taking cues from Norway's cutting-edge model. The proposed plant at Holambi Kalan in North Delhi will be designed to handle double its originally planned capacity while aiming for near-zero environmental impact.

Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently toured the Revac facility in Revetal, Norway, one of Europe's largest e-waste plants, which processes 1.1 lakh metric tonnes annually without releasing untreated emissions. Officials say Delhi's facility will replicate key systems from Revac, but at twice the scale initially planned.

"Our goal is integrated progress, where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment," Mr Sirsa told reporters.

How the Norway Model Works -- And What Delhi Plans To Take

At Revac, e-waste is dismantled using mechanical threshers and magnetic sorting systems, avoiding the need for incineration and dramatically reducing air pollution. A multi-stage scrubber system captures and neutralises airborne toxins before clean air is released.

Delhi's design will incorporate similar technology. Instead of unsealed floors, common in many Indian facilities, the site will have fully concretised surfaces to prevent toxic metals from leaching into the ground. In-house purification tanks will clean and reuse water, ensuring nothing flows into municipal drains or nearby soil.

Doubling Down On Capacity

Originally planned to process 51,000 metric tonnes a year, the Holambi Kalan plant will now be built for 1.1 lakh tonnes - matching Norway's capacity. This reflects Delhi's growing e-waste challenge: the city produces around 2 lakh tonnes annually, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Replacing Hazardous Backyard Recycling

Currently, most of Delhi's e-waste ends up in informal scrap yards, where crude dismantling and open burning release heavy metals, dioxins, and other hazardous substances into the environment. Key hotspots include industrial belts, scrap markets, and unregulated workshops.

The new facility is intended as a controlled, formal alternative to this hazardous chain, with third-party monitoring and regular compliance audits. Extracted materials such as aluminium, iron, and fuel-grade waste will be fed back into manufacturing cycles, maximising recovery while minimising residual waste.

A Step Towards Cleaner Cities

India is the third-largest e-waste generator in the world, and Delhi accounts for nearly 10% of the total. Officials hope the Holambi Kalan project will serve as a model for other Indian cities struggling with toxic electronic waste.

As Mr Sirsa put it, the challenge is to grow the industry without sacrificing public health: "I will not allow either environment or industry to suffer because of the other."

