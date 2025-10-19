Enhanced Anti-Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-2 Invoked In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-2 have been invoked for Delhi and surrounding areas as the Air Quality Index has plunged ahead of Diwali. Curbs under GRAP-1 had been enforced for the first time this season just this week.

In an order on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management, which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel, said the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped and is expected to worsen.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4:00 PM and 302 at 7:00 PM. The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," it noted.

Under GRAP-2, which is the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Sweeping and water sprinkling will be done every day on some roads to control dust pollution, and attempts will be made to ease congestion.

These will be in addition to measures under GRAP-1, which include a ban on labour-intensive construction activities without dust mitigation, mandatory water sprinkling at all project sites, heightened inspections of polluting industries and enhanced CNG compliance for public transport.

Citizens have also been advised to take steps like using public transport.

Experts warned that the AQI is likely to worsen after Diwali, with the bursting of firecrackers adding to the pollution and climatic conditions not being favourable for the dispersal of the pollutants.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. Delhi-NCR witnessed over 50 'severe' days last year.