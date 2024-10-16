'Giving 1 Week': Top Court Rebukes Punjab, Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ripped into the Commission for Air Quality Management - a central government panel to monitor air pollution and quality in the national capital region - calling it a "toothless wonder" and criticising it for even failing to follow directions.

No member of the CAQM - battered by the court this month for "total non-compliance" with the law - is even qualified to sit on the panel, an irate top court said today, as it also reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for not prosecuting individuals violating air pollution laws.