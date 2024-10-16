"Giving 1 Week": Top Court Rebukes Punjab, Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution

'Giving 1 Week': Top Court Rebukes Punjab, Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ripped into the Commission for Air Quality Management - a central government panel to monitor air pollution and quality in the national capital region - calling it a "toothless wonder" and criticising it for even failing to follow directions.

No member of the CAQM - battered by the court this month for "total non-compliance" with the law - is even qualified to sit on the panel, an irate top court said today, as it also reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for not prosecuting individuals violating air pollution laws.

Also Read

.