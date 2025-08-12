"Adopt, Give Him Home": Karti Chidambaram Amid Supreme Court's Stray Dog Order

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has backed the Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, saying leaving them on streets is "not responsible behaviour". His remark came in response to a journalist who posted on X a picture of a stray dog living on Delhi's Nizamuddin streets, saying "he deserves to stay where he's loved".

"On a rare personal note, here's me with Oldie Goldie, Nizamuddin's most famous (and most handsome) indie. He's been a much loved member of the community since he was abandoned in the streets as a puppy. He deserves to stay where he's loved. That's all I have to say," the journalist said.

Responding to him, the Congress leader advised him to adopt the dog.

"Adopt him. Give him a home. Vaccinate him. Collar him. Leaving him in the streets is not responsible behaviour," he wrote.

Mr Chidambaram, on many occasions earlier, has raised concerns over increasing dog bite incidents across the country, calling it a "health and safety issue". He had also called for a new national policy to build shelters for the strays across the country.

Amid the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that all stray dogs in the national capital and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters. It said that any organisation blocking it will face the strictest action. According to the court, the dog shelters must have professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation, and not let the canines out.

The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, during the hearing, refused to consider petitions from dog lovers or any other party against the issue.

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelters. For the time being, forget the rules," the bench said.

Following the order, the Delhi government ordered civic authorities spanning the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to immediately build dog shelters, move stray dogs, and update the court.

According to the data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a total of 35,198 animal bite incidents were reported in the national capital between January and June this year. Additionally, 49 cases of rabies were reported during this period.