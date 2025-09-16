Delhi To Regulate Stray Dog Feeding, Warns Against Harassing Those Giving Food

Feeding stray dogs in Delhi is set to become more organised. The Delhi government has rolled out strict new guidelines that not only regulate feeding spots but also crack down on people harassing those who give food to animals.

Under the guidelines, feeding points for community dogs will be identified in every ward and marked with signboards. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and local residents will be consulted before finalising these locations. Officials said the idea is to avoid disputes and ensure dogs are fed in safe, designated areas.

"RWAs that take responsibility for managing feeding spots properly will even be recognised and rewarded," a senior official said.

The government has also made it clear that harassing or obstructing those who feed animals will not be tolerated. The order specifically mentions women, senior citizens, and community caregivers, groups often caught in neighbourhood conflicts over feeding strays.

The guidelines state, however, that those giving food must also ensure cleanliness and dispose of leftovers responsibly.

For Pet Owners

Attention has also turned to pet owners. As per the new guidelines, from now on, every dog above three months old must be registered with the local civic body and licences will only remain valid if rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Incentives are also on the table: those who adopt Indian breeds won't have to pay registration fees, and sterilisation plus the first vaccination will be free at government Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

Clear Protocol For Aggressive Dogs

The guidelines outline how civic agencies must deal with aggressive and rabid dogs. Rabid dogs will be isolated until natural death and their carcasses will be disposed of scientifically. Others will be sterilised, vaccinated, and released into their original areas. The government has banned any form of cruelty during capture, insisting that only trained handlers will carry out the task.

Helplines, Online Portals Soon

Civic bodies have been directed to set up 24X7 helplines and online portals to handle complaints related to dog bites, rabies, or failures in the ABC programme. All complaints will be logged and monitored, with an option to escalate unresolved cases to the State ABC Monitoring Committee.

'Conflict-Free Environment'

Standard Operating Procedures will follow within a week. Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the move is aimed at reducing friction between residents and those who feed dogs, while ensuring animal welfare.

"These guidelines are intended to create a conflict-free environment in Delhi," Mr Mishra told NDTV.