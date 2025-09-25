On Camera, Little Girl Attacked, Dragged By 4 Stray Dogs In Pune

A little girl was injured after being attacked by stray dogs while playing in a lane in Pune's Vadgaonsheri area.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two girls playing when a group of four stray dogs suddenly attacked them. While one of the girls managed to escape, the other was caught by the dogs, dragged for some distance, and injured in the process.

Fortunately, two people rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the girl from the dogs. The injured child is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs in residential areas.

Last month, four-year-old Sharvil Lonara was attacked by 20-25 dogs in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. The boy was saved after the locals intervened and managed to chase the dogs away.

Another man had dramatically escaped the attack by a pack of seven stray dogs in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad last month. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The nearly three-minute clip showed the man walking in a dark alley when seven stray dogs came running towards him and attacked him. The animals looked like they were trying to bite him. The man then jumped and stood behind a bike. When the dogs continued to attack him, he pushed the bike at them. No dog was injured during this.

Within a few minutes, people living nearby came out of their houses and managed to shoo the dogs away. However, a few minutes later, the animals came back to the spot. This time, the man who was still standing on the side of the road, defended himself with a wooden board. The dogs then ran away.

These back-to-back incidents have intensified the nationwide debate over the rising cases of stray dog attacks. On August 11, the Supreme Court had ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites. Animal lovers protested against the order and carried out large protests across the country.

Later, the top court tweaked its order, directing that the animals be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

The court had also directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs, adding that public feeding will not be allowed - and if violated, strict action would follow.

