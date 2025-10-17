"Are They Brihaspati?" Siddaramaiah vs Murthys Over Karnataka Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a public retort to Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty, accusing them of misunderstanding the intent of the state's non-mandatory social and educational survey -- colloquially referred to as the "caste survey".

The controversy erupted after the Murthys refused to participate in the survey, stating that they "do not belong to any backward community" and that the survey "is meant for such groups." Their decision, which has sparked a debate, has drawn strong criticism from the state government which sees the survey as an important step in mapping Karnataka's socio-economic realities.

"See, it's left to them. This is not a survey of only the backward classes. If they don't understand this, what can I say? Are they Brihaspati if they are founders of Infosys?" the Chief Minister remarked, invoking the Hindu deity symbolising wisdom.

He continued, "We have said it 20 times that this is not a survey of backward classes alone. It is the survey of the entire population - a socio-economic and educational survey for all seven crore people of Karnataka. Don't the upper castes get the benefits of schemes like Shakti or Gruha Lakshmi? I feel the wrong information has gone to them. That is why we have repeatedly given advertisements, and I, ministers, and others have been making statements to create awareness about this."

Siddaramaiah's comments follow reports from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials that the Murthys declined to provide data when surveyors visited their home. Sudha Murty even signed a self-declaration form refusing participation.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Centre had also decided to undertake a national caste census. "If people like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty think this is only a survey of backward classes, then they are mistaken. Now the Centre will do the caste census. What will they say then?" he asked. "They might have got the wrong information. This is a socio-economic and educational survey for the entire population."

He underlined that even upper-caste and affluent groups benefit from government schemes. "Aren't upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren't upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?" he said.

The Chief Minister referred to two of his flagship welfare schemes - Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi - as examples of inclusive governance. Shakti provides free travel for women in non-luxury state-run buses, while Gruha Lakshmi gives Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of families from economically weaker sections. "It is wrong to think that only backward classes are being covered," he said.

Despite repeated clarifications, Siddaramaiah expressed frustration that "some misconceptions" persist among sections of the elite. "People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?" he asked.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi criticised the Murthys' refusal in even stronger terms, calling it a sign of apathy towards social equity. "This shows their concern for the welfare of backward classes," Tangadagi said.

The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude on October 7, but was extended to October 18. The government declared a school holiday until the survey's completion since many teachers were assigned to survey duties. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that the academic loss would be compensated through extra classes.