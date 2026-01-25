Delhi Breathes Easy For Another Day, AQI At 150

Air quality improved further on Sunday following showers two days ago in the national capital as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, about 0.9 notch lower than normal.

Delhi breathed cleaner air in the morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 150 at 9 am in the "moderate" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI dropped to the "moderate" category for the first time in over three and a half months on Saturday. Pollution levels in the city dropped following a spell of rain on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to CPCB.

Night temperatures remained below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among various weather stations, Safdarjung logged a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 6.1 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with sustained surface winds of 15 to 25 kmph and the likelihood of mist during the night, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.