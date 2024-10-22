Major Anti-Terror Op Across J&K, Newly Formed Terror Group Dismantled

The operation follows closely on the heels of a terror attack in Ganderbal district.

A newly formed terror group, called Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM), was dismantled after multiple raids across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir today. The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police carried out the anti-terror raids with the authorities claiming that TLM is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), allegedly being operated under the guidance of a Pakistani handler, identified by the alias 'Baba Hamas'.

The sweeping raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. According to the police, the primary objective was to neutralise a recruitment module within the TLM that was actively involved in mobilising young men for militant activities. The group is believed to have been behind a surge in recruitment in recent months.

The operation follows closely on the heels of a terror attack in Ganderbal district, which left seven people dead. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the involvement of two foreign terrorists, possibly infiltrators from the Bandipora region in North Kashmir, in the Ganderbal attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that TLM, though a recently formed organisation, bears ideological and logistical connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba, one of the most active terror groups in the region. The group was being cultivated by 'Baba Hamas,' a known Pakistani handler with deep ties to transnational terror networks. His role, according to reports, involved managing cross-border infiltration, financing, and recruitment strategies for TLM.

The raids were launched after intelligence inputs hinted at the widespread network of the TLM across the Kashmir valley. The operation, officials said, was executed with precision to target key operatives involved in the recruitment and mobilisation of new cadres.

With the Kashmir valley already tense following the Ganderbal attack, security has been tightened across all major urban centres and border districts. Checkpoints have been increased, and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain vigilance.