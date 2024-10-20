2 Migrant Workers Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir

At least two construction workers were killed and five others were injured when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, official sources said.



A police officer confirmed that two workers have been killed. The number of casualties can go up, sources said.

The terrorists had opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company, who were working on an under-construction tunnel at the Gund area.

The police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.

A post from the X handle of Jammu and Kashmir Police read, "Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow".