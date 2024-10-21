Sobhita Dhulipala Marks The Beginning Of Her Wedding Festivities To Naga Chaitanya In A Contrasting South Indian <i>Saree</i>

Sobhita Dhulipala kickstarts her wedding functions with tradition at its roots. Her recent post captioned, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam" sees her in an elegant South Indian saree. She was seen wearing a peach saree with green borders on one side and ivory and gold on the other. The saree is paired with an ivory blouse with a golden border to match the colourblock saree but also to complement it. The contrast is splendid with the perfect gold jewellery to add an even more festive touch along with green bangles for a little more colour. The makeup is close to nothing with what seems like just a kajal on the waterline and gajra on her braid while the bridal glow does the rest of the job.

The colour peach has held huge significance in this bride-to-be's wedding closet. For her intimate engagement to Naga Chaitanya, she went for a traditional half-saree style lehenga from Manish Malhotra in a slightly lighter peach shade with a golden border. The gold temple jewellery returned to complement her beautifully with her hair in a braid wrapped with a gajra, minimal makeup and maximal bridal glow.

Traditional beauty remains at the core of Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding looks and we can't wait to see her on her big day.

