Sobhita Dhulipala Glows In A South Indian Peach Saree With Her Fiance Naga Chaitanya By Her Side

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya a pastel loving pair for their engagement in Hyderabad

After years of speculation, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have made their relationship public. And not just in any ordinary way but with an engagement announcement. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. The couple wore pastel outfits to begin this resplendent journey together. Naga Chaitanya, son of South Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni, was seen in a light ivory-hued kurta pyjama and the bride-to-be was perfection in peach wearing a South Indian-style silk sareecustom-made by Indian designer Manish Malhotra with traditional gold jewellery. The gold jewellery perfectly complements the golden borders of the blouse and saree for the perfect contrasting festive touch. This bride-to-be loves her traditional fits and we couldn't have thought of a more auspicious moment to witness her in the most exquisite of them all. The couple looked exceptional in their traditional outfits that broke away from the gloomy monsoon greys.

To bear witness to a love so beautiful, the bride-to-be channelled her natural beauty for the occasion. The minimal makeup featuring a natural flush of blush, kajal and glossy lips with flowers in her hair were mere additions to her bridal glow. The floral gajra matched her saree to show to the world that this bride-to-be loves her monochrome moments and her wedding celebrations shouldn't be any different.

The rumours were all true after all and now we'll be waiting to see the stylish side of this newly engaged Bollywood couple.

