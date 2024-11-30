Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala's Radiant Bridal Glow Took Centre Stage For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

While we are waiting for Sobhita Dhulipala and Nagardas Chaitanya's big day, the couple is celebrating their pre-wedding festivities in full swing. Sobhita has finally posted a series of pictures from their Raata sthaapana and Mangalam snanam ceremonies. The ceremony marks the auspicious tradition of preparing the couple for their new life together. Bride-to-be Sobhita looked gorgeous in a mustard outfit, which she picked for the ceremony, complementing the colour theme. What grabbed our attention was her subtle makeup, that one can hardly notice because it is so minimal. Her radiant bridal glow makes up for everything. For her makeup, Sobhita kept it minimal with a light base, kohl-lined eyes and her million dollar smile. The star kept her hair in a messy low bun that didn't just keep the beauty look minimal but also effortless unlike how celebrities are portrayed in their flawless best.

Also Read: Peach Is The Colour For Naga Chaitanya's Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala In A Minimalistic Churidaar Suit

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her minimalist style, which she carries with utmost confidence and grace. In another traditional look from the pre-wedding functions, Sobhita opted for a subtle glam makeup look. With lots of blush and highlighter, she opted for soft brown smokey lids and winged liner. With fine brows and brown lips, Sobhita looked truly ethereal. The star completed her look with open hair and a red bindi.

With her commitment to remain traditional for the wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding looks will definitely be the talk of the town.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Marks The Beginning Of Her Wedding Festivities To Naga Chaitanya In A Contrasting South Indian Saree