Hamas Attack Survivor Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday, Family Cites PTSD

An Israeli woman who survived Hamas' attack on the Supernova music festival on October 7 last year has died by suicide after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, reports said.

Shirel Golan, reportedly the youngest of five siblings, took her life in her apartment on her 22nd birthday on Sunday.

Her family blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government for turning a blind eye to Hamas attack survivors.

"I saw that she had symptoms of post-traumatic stress, such as withdrawing and distancing herself from her friends. I asked her to take care of herself. She said that she doesn't get any help from the state," her brother, Eyal, was quoted as saying by Hebrew media, the Times of Israel reported.

"She said that she doesn't get any help from the state. She said that she only gets aid from the [Tribe of Nova Community Association]," he said.

"If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened," he added.

Hamas members attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 44,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israel believes that 63 hostages, including two children, are still alive, while 34 are confirmed dead but remain in Gaza.

For Hamas, which rules Gaza, the hostages are key bargaining chips in negotiations with Israel aiming to secure a truce and the release of Palestinian prisoners.