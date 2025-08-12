Israel Defence Minister Clashes With Military Chief Over Appointments

Israel's defence minister on Tuesday reprimanded the country's military chief over appointments made without his approval, as tensions simmered between the military and the executive ahead of a planned expansion of the war in Gaza.

A statement from the defence minister Israel Katz's ministry said that deliberations conducted by chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on military appointments "took place... without prior coordination or agreement" with the minister.

The statement added that this was "in violation of accepted procedure" and that Katz therefore "does not intend to discuss or approve any of the appointments or names that were published."

In an army statement published shortly afterwards, Zamir responded that he was "the sole authority authorised to appoint officers from the rank of colonel upwards".

"The chief of staff makes the appointment decisions -- after which the appointment is brought to the minister for approval," the statement added.

Tensions have been simmering for two weeks between the chief of staff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the next steps in the military operation in Gaza, aimed at freeing the remaining hostages and defeating Hamas.

Israeli media reported that Zamir was opposed to a plan approved by the security cabinet on Friday to take control of all of densely populated Gaza City.

Israeli media reported that Zamir favoured encircling Gaza's largest city, rather than conquering it.

The Israeli army controls around 75 percent of the Palestinian territory which has been devastated by 22 months of war.

Zamir, who was appointed in March after his predecessor was dismissed, said last week that he would continue expressing the military's position "without fear, in a pragmatic, independent, and professional manner".

Katz meanwhile said that the army chief could "express his views", but that the military would ultimately have to "execute" any government decisions on Gaza.

