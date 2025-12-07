Israel Urges India To Label Hamas As Terror Group, Cites LeT Ties

Amid growing concerns over Hamas' attempts to rebuild operations in Gaza and using international proxies to carry out attacks across the globe, Israel has urged India to formally designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation, citing that the group's growing ties with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other Iranian proxies pose a growing security threat to both India and Israel.

While speaking to journalists in Jerusalem, a senior official from Israel's foreign ministry said, "Our request is that India must work hard to sanction and designate organisations such as Hamas as terrorist groups. Israel designated Lashkar-e-Taiba a few years ago. We would like to see a reciprocation of that from India." Israel designated LeT as a terror group in 2023, a month after the devastating October 7 attack.

This comes after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had earlier pushed for New Delhi to ban Hamas, stating that the two countries "have a common enemy". Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the IDF's International Spokesperson, said, "It will be a good thing if India designated Hamas as a terror group. India and Israel have a common enemy. It will be good to have a clear statement on who we face."

"It's not just about freezing assets or banning operatives from entering India. It signals that New Delhi clearly sees what Hamas is doing, and no operative should step on Indian soil," he added.

Hamas-LeT Nexus Growing

Noting that the Indian government is well aware of the 'growing links between Iranian and international terror proxy groups", the senior source emphasised the regional impact of banning Hamas in driving policies of countries in India's neighbourhood, such as Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and more.

The official further pointed to expanding operational links between Hamas and LeT, as well as Iran's use of global criminal networks to conduct attacks by proxy.

"We are seeing significant links between Hamas and the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Hamas and Hezbollah are using international criminal proxies to operate terror attacks. We won't see an Iranian operative act in Europe. We are instead going to see an international proxy linked to an Iranian operative carry out attacks, as we've seen in London," the official said.

Israel also urged the Indian government to stop its support and funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the largest relief organisation operating in Gaza. New Delhi has contributed $5 million in 2024-2025 to the UN body. Israel accuses the UNRWA of having been infiltrated by Hamas and allowing 'widespread and systematic' misuse of its facilities by terrorists.

However, another senior official acknowledged Israel's understanding of India's policy of de-hyphenation in West Asia.

No Change In Iranian Policy Since 12-Day War

Despite the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June this year and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran has not shifted its policy of the axis of terror in the region, Israeli officials warned. "We believed Iran's policy would shift after the 12-Day war. However, we now understand that there has been no shift and instead Tehran is doubling down and investing more into proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, etc," the official said.

The official further stressed that Washington's current pressure campaign against Tehran is not enough, saying, "Washington's maximum pressure campaign against Iran has to be much stronger than it is now. Just declaring sanctions or designations is a start, but it is not enough. We saw the previous Trump administration strongly enforce this, but we aren't seeing that yet this time."

While clarifying that Israel does not seek regime change in Iran, the official added, "However, if regime change does take place due to economic reasons or otherwise, I don't think it would be a bad thing."

Could Sudan Become A New Node In Iran's Axis Of Resistance?

Israeli officials warned that their most immediate concern is Iran's expanding reach into Africa. "One of Israel's biggest concerns now is the spilling of Iranian influence into the Horn of Africa. We are seeing more and more Iranian influence in countries facing instability, especially in Sudan," the senior official said.

According to officials in Israel's foreign ministry, Tehran views Sudan both as a potential node in its 'Axis of Resistance' and as a front base for Hamas operations. "We're already seeing the transfer of weapons in the region through militia groups," the official said.

Sudan and Iran re-established diplomatic ties in 2024, amid the ongoing civil war in Sudan. Over the past year, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly been supplying munitions, drones, and intelligence to the Sudanese Armed Forces. Sudan's strategic location along the Red Sea is crucial for Tehran in expanding its influence in the region amid declining Houthi operations due to US and Israeli strikes.



