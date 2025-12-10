Israel Claims Gazans In Turkey Running Iran-Directed Hamas Financial Network

Iran is overseeing a financial network run by Hamas in Turkey, transferring hundreds of millions of dollars to the members of the terrorist organisation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have claimed.

According to IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee, the agencies have revealed details of an Iranian-directed Hamas money exchange network operating at the heart of Turkey.

Israeli authorities allege that Gazans living in Turkey are in charge of the network, receiving Iranian funds, storing them, and sending them straight to Hamas.

The network exploits Turkey's financial system to move large sums to Hamas leaders and operatives, he wrote on social media platform X.

#خاص ???? جيش الدفاع وجهاز الشاباك يكشفان الستار عن شبكة صرافة سرّية تديرها حماس في قلب تركيا بتوجيه إيراني



⭕️يكشف جيش الدفاع وجهاز الشاباك وثائق تابعة لمنظمة حماس الإرهابية تبين أن قيام حماس - وبقيادة إيران - بإدارة شبكة من صرّافي الأموال مكوّنة من غزيّين يقيمون في قلب تركيا،… pic.twitter.com/2YsObe8XxV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 7, 2025

The IDF and Shin Bet have cited documents showing that the network is managed by Gazans residing in Turkey, working in full cooperation with Iran. The operation includes receiving Iranian funds, storing them, and channelling them directly to Hamas.

"The IDF and Shin Bet reveal documents belonging to the terrorist organisation Hamas showing that Hamas—under Iranian leadership—operates a network of money changers composed of Gazans residing at the heart of Turkey, exploiting the country's financial infrastructure for terrorist purposes," Adraee wrote on X.

Iran is funnelling funds to Hamas through Gazans operating as money changers in Turkey, according to them. Officials say the documents reveal only a small portion of the total money being moved, with amounts running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Hamas, with Iranian support, continues to pursue terrorist plots against Israel and is working to rebuild its operational capabilities beyond the Gaza Strip, the two bodies warned.

"The terrorist organisation Hamas—with support and encouragement from the Iranian regime—and after causing the destruction of the Gaza Strip, persists in its pursuit of terrorist plots against the State of Israel and attempts to rebuild its capabilities, including outside the Strip's territory," he wrote.

Officials have identified three key operatives of Gazan origin - Tamer Hassan, a senior Hamas finance official in Turkey reporting directly to Khalil al-Hayya, and Khalil Fraoneh and Farid Abu Dayer - money changers operating within the Hamas network.

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, criticised Iran over the matter.

He said, "The Iranian regime continues to be deeply involved in terrorism and corruption. Hamas agents in Turkey are channelling funds for terrorist purposes. One wonders what a member of NATO is doing helping to facilitate terrorism."

The Iranian regime continues to be nose-deep in terrorism and corruption. Hamas agents in Turkey channel funds for terrorist purposes. One wonders what a member of @NATO is doing helping to facilitate terrorism. https://t.co/XfT8CYU40F — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) December 7, 2025

Israeli authorities have warned that despite the destruction in Gaza, Hamas continues to plan attacks against Israel.