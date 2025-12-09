Advertisement

Read Time: 2 mins
Israeli Military Says It struck Hezbollah Sites In Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon, including what it described as a training compound used by the armed group's Radwan forces.

The strikes come less than a week after Israel and Lebanon both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards a months-old US demand that the two countries broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, they have traded accusations over violations.

Lebanon's state news agency, NNA, reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting several places in the south.

Israel Military, Hezbollah, Lebanon
