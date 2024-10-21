Video: Gunfight Between Jewellery Store Owner, Robbers In Bihar, 3 Injured

One of the armed robbers jumps across the jewellery store counter

A dramatic CCTV footage of a daylight robbery by a group of armed men in a jewellery store in Bihar's Begusarai has gone viral on social media. An employee of the jewellery store and two of the robbers were injured in a gunfight that broke out after the store owner fired in self-defence, the police said.

The two injured robbers have been arrested, the police said. Pramod Poddar, the store owner, alleged the administration did not provide security despite being asked to tighten vigil in view of Dhanteras later this month, ahead of Diwali.

The CCTV footage showed a few customers looking towards the door when the robbers entered, and shouted at people to stand back. One of the robbers - a pistol in his hand - grabbed jewellery kept on display. He then jumped across the glass counter and took a handful of jewellery from the cupboard. The gunfight broke out soon after this.

Mr Poddar said the robbers took jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from the store in Begusarai's Patel Chowk.

"... The criminals opened fire, injuring one of our employees Ajay. After this, I also fired at two of the criminals. Police arrested both and sent them for treatment," Mr Poddar said.

"We were preparing for Dhanteras and had already informed the administration, but they did not take any security measures. After the incident, a large number of policemen have come here," he said.

The police said they are investigating the matter.