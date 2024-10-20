ESA's Moonlight Program Aims To Establish Lunar Communication, Navigation

The project aims to establish high-speed communication between Earth and Moon

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched its ambitious Moonlight programme, aiming to create a dedicated satellite constellation for telecommunication and navigation services on the Moon. This initiative seeks to make essential services like satellite navigation, video conferencing and data sharing as seamless on the lunar surface as they are on Earth.

The Moonlight Lunar Communications and Navigation Services (LCNS) programme is a collaboration between ESA and a consortium led by space systems developer Telespazio, with support from the UK and Italian space agencies. The project aims to enable precise lunar landings, facilitate surface mobility, and establish a high-speed, low-latency communication network between Earth and the Moon. This infrastructure will be crucial for humanity's long-term presence on the Moon and will significantly reduce operational costs for future missions.

The Moonlight constellation will consist of five satellites – one for high-data-rate communications and four for navigation. These satellites will be deployed in a network spanning 4,00,000 km, connecting the Moon to Earth through three ground stations. The primary focus of this network will be the lunar south pole, a region of particular interest due to its potential resources like polar ice, which could be used for water, oxygen and rocket fuel.

The first stage of the Moonlight programme will be the launch of the Lunar Pathfinder, a communications relay satellite developed by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), which is set to begin operations in 2026. The Lunar Pathfinder will provide commercial data relay services and test existing Earth-orbiting navigation satellites for lunar use. Full deployment of Moonlight's services is expected by 2030.

The programme was officially launched at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, with key figures such as ESA's Director of Connectivity Laurent Jaffart, ESA's Director of Navigation Javier Benedicto, and Telespazio CEO Gabriele Pieralli in attendance. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher emphasised the importance of Moonlight in shaping the future of lunar exploration and supporting the growing demand for commercial services in space.

ESA is also working closely with NASA and JAXA on LunaNet, a framework that will ensure compatibility between future lunar infrastructures. The goal is to create a global lunar communication and navigation system that all international space agencies and private companies can use. Moonlight will adhere to these standards and is set to undergo the first lunar navigation interoperability tests in 2029.