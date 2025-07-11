"Heard Loud Sound, Then...": What Murdered Tennis Player's Uncle Saw

Radhika Yadav was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen and a 32 bore revolver was found in the drawing room, seconds after the 25-year-old was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their house in Gurugram on Thursday, the tennis player's uncle Kuldeep Yadav has said.

In his statement to the police, Kuldeep said he was on the ground floor of their double-storey house in upscale Sushant Lok area in Sector 57 when he suddenly heard a "loud explosion" at around 10.30 am and rushed to the first floor.

"I saw my niece Radhika Yadav lying in the kitchen and the revolver (used in the crime) was found in the drawing room," Kuldeep said, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case.

"After that, my son Piyush Yadav also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, Gurugram. After checking, the doctor declared my niece dead," he added.

Kuldeep said only Deepak, his wife Manju Yadav and Radhika were on the first floor of the house when the incident took place. "My brother Deepak has a licensed 32 bore revolver. The revolver lying there belonged to him. I feel that my brother Deepak shot my niece Radhika Yadav," he said.

He also said that he lives on the ground floor with his wife Seema Yadav and daughter Anmol Yadav. "My brother Deepak also has a son, Dheeraj Yadav. Dheeraj wasn't present there at the time of the incident. We have a rental business," he said.

According to the police, Deepak confessed to the crime and said he killed Radhika as he was upset with her for running a tennis academy, which led to taunts from local residents that he lived on her earnings.

Deepak, during the course of interrogation, said his daughter opened an academy after she suffered a shoulder injury. Whenever he went to his village in Wazirabad, he was taunted for living on his daughter's earnings, which hurt his dignity. The man said he told his daughter to shut down the academy, but she refused.

Deepak fired five bullets at his daughter, three of which hit her.

Kuldeep said he was "shocked" by his niece's murder. "My niece Radhika was a great tennis player. She had also won several trophies," he said.