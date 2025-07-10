Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Father At Gurugram Home

A man shot his daughter dead in Gurugram's Sushant Lok today. The victim, Radhika Yadav, was a tennis player and lived in Sushant Lok-phase 2 of Gurugram.

The father fired five bullets at his daughter, and three hit her. The police have arrested the man. The father was reportedly upset with his daughter's addiction to making reels on Instagram.

The cops have reached the spot, but it is unclear why the father killed his daughter

Radhika was a state-level tennis player and had won several competitions. The 25-year-old victim was shot dead around noon inside her house in sector-57 Gurugram.

The police have seized the gun used by her father, and the matter is under investigation.