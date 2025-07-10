Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Father At Gurugram Home

The police are present at the spot, and the matter is under investigation.
- A father shot his daughter dead in Gurugram's Sushant Lok phase-2 today
- Victim Radhika Yadav was a 25-year-old state-level tennis player
- Father fired five bullets, three of which hit Radhika
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
A man shot his daughter dead in Gurugram's Sushant Lok today. The victim, Radhika Yadav, was a tennis player and lived in Sushant Lok-phase 2 of Gurugram.
The father fired five bullets at his daughter, and three hit her. The police have arrested the man. The father was reportedly upset with his daughter's addiction to making reels on Instagram.
Radhika was a state-level tennis player and had won several competitions. The 25-year-old victim was shot dead around noon inside her house in sector-57 Gurugram.
The police have seized the gun used by her father, and the matter is under investigation.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world