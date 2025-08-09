Gurugram Man Killed By Friends For Body Shaming, Body Found In School Toilet

A 20-year-old was killed and his body was dumped in a school washroom in Gurugram by his friends after he regularly made fun of their slim physique. The incident came to light earlier this week when a teacher at the school found the decomposed body of the man, identified as Karn.

Three days later, police arrested the two people behind the murder - Akash and Shiv Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had entered the school on the night of July 2 and 3 - the reason for which is still unknown. At this time, Karn - who had a muscular physique - again body shamed the two accused. Irritated by the regular taunts, one of the accused picked up a stone and hit Karn. The other accused then attacked him with scissors.

The two dumped Karn's body in the school's washroom and fled, officials said.

Police said that they initially found it challenging to identify the body as it had started to decompose.

They also recovered the murder weapons - a stone and scissors - from the crime scene.

"We received the news about a body being found in a school on August 4. One of the teachers saw blood stains inside the school and followed them. We have arrested the two people. At present, both the accused are on remand. We will provide further information after the remand," a police officer said.