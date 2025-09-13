Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife To Death In Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his 30-year-old wife to death in the middle of the road in Sector 15 on Saturday morning over domestic discord.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station, said police.

The accused has been identified as Karan Singh (37), a native of the Atrai village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. He was currently living in Delhi's Pitampura area, while his wife and children were staying in a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar, Gurugram.

According to the police, they got information about the incident around 9:00 am on Saturday. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The woman, identified as Dhanni alias Papita, worked as a domestic help, they added.

According to the complaint filed by the brother of the woman, her husband used to beat her every day. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station, and the accused was arrested within hours, said the police.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he had a grudge regarding an old quarrel, due to which he committed the murder by stabbing his wife four-five times, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)