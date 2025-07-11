"Processing This Shock, Not Giving Up": Kapil Sharma's Cafe On Shooting

Kap's cafe, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, was attacked by Khalistani terrorists on Wednesday night (local time). A man, sitting in a car, fired at least nine shots at a window of the newly opened cafe. Shocked by the incident, Kap's Cafe shared a message "from the heart" stating the team is "processing this shock" but "not giving up".

In a message shared on the social media, Instagram, the Kap's Cafe wrote:

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up.

Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.

From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies."

The team signed off the message with "hope and gratitude" and used a hashtag 'support kaps cafe canada'.