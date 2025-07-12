"Continue To Support Probe": Boeing Statement Follows Air India Crash Report

Boeing continues to support the investigation and our customer, the planemaker said early Saturday, hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) published a preliminary report on the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The June 12 crash involving a London-bound Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 had killed 241 on board the plane and 30 on the ground.

The 15-page report showed fuel switches of the plane's engines had 'cut off' mid-air, starving the engines of fuel, which is now expected to be the key focus area of the probe.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer," Boeing said after the report was uploaded late last night.

"We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13," the planemaker added.

Boeing also shared a separate statement in which its president and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," said Ortberg.

Air India has also acknowledged receipt of the preliminary report released by the AAIB and said it is working closely with the stakeholders. The Tata-owned carrier said it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and continues to mourn the losses.

"Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," said the carrier.

The AAIB report has also confirmed that, as seen in footage of the crash, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during the initial climb after take-off. This indicated a total loss of power and thrust in the aircraft. The aircraft started losing altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall, it said.

Black box data has revealed that both the engines' fuel switches, which had cut off mid-air, were moved back to the 'run' position, and while Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, Engine 2 did not.