"We Continue To Mourn Loss": Air India On Plane Crash Probe Report

Read Time: 1 min
At least 270 people were killed after Air India plane was crashed in Ahmedabad last month in June.
New Delhi:

 Air India on Saturday said it is working closely with regulators and other stakeholders, and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash after AAIB released its preliminary report.

On June 12, the airline's Boeing 787-8 plane operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off and 260 people died in the accident.

"We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025.," the airline said in a post on X.

Further, the airline said it is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. "We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses". 

