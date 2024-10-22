Italian Surfer, 36, Dies After Being Impaled By Swordfish In Indonesia

36-year-old Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini has died after being fatally impaled by a swordfish during a freak incident in Indonesia. According to ABC Australia, Ms Manfrini was surfing at a popular surf break off the West Coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, when the accident occurred. She was fatally injured after a swordfish speared her in the chest while she surfed in the waters off Ombak Bengbeng, near Masokut Island. She reportedly had a 5cm deep stab wound on the left side of her chest.

Ms Manfrini, a surf coach and founder of the surf travel agency AWAVE, was well-known in the local surfing community, the outlet reported. Lahmudin Siregar, acting head of the Mentawai Islands' Disaster Management Agency, said the swordfish "unexpectedly jumped towards Manfrini and pierced her chest".

Separately, James Colston, Co-Founder of AWAVE Travel said Ms Manfrini "touched countless people within the surf world" both in Europe and worldwide. "Her kindness, care and positivity were remembered by all that met her and she will be dearly missed," he said.

Frankie Smithurst, from surf charter operator Naga Laut Mentawai Blue, said she would be remembered for her "overflowing excitement for life". "Giulia will be forever known by her huge heart which matched her huge smile, an extremely selfless person who truly loved life," he told the outlet.

At the time of the incident, two of Ms Manfrini's friends were nearby. They provided first aid and rushed her to a nearby health care centre, but she could not be saved despite their efforts. Medical reports later revealed that she suffered a 5cm deep wound to her chest and showed signs of drowning.

Following the news of her demise, Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of Venaria Reale, Ms Manfrini's hometown, expressed the community's sorrow over her tragic death in a Facebook post, noting the support for her grieving family.

"Giulia, just 36 years old and from Venaria, had long pursued her twin dreams: her love of surfing and opening a travel agency for sports holidays," he wrote. "The news of her death has left us all in shock and makes us feel powerless in the face of such a devastating tragedy that took her life far too soon," he added.

Ms Manfrini's Instagram page has also been flooded with emotional tributes. "The sea, that gave you so much, has taken your life. Rest in peace," wrote one user.

"Our whole community in Portugal is heartbroken alongside you as we hear of the sad news. She loved life, and we spent (our) last evening (together) picking pomegranates and talking about making fig jam and what other fruit we would harvest together next year. She became like my new Italian daughter, and oh how we will miss her. We can only say how much she got out of her short life, and she filled it completely," her former volleyball coach wrote.