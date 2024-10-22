Advertisement

Google Invites Applications For Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship, Details Here

This apprenticeship offers a unique opportunity for aspiring professionals, with outstanding performance leading to a full-time job offer at Google.

Google Invites Applications For Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship, Details Here
The deadline for application submission is October 23 at 11pm.

Google is currently accepting applications for its Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship and Project Management Apprenticeship programmes. Candidates interested in these two-year apprenticeships can apply via the Careers section on google.com until 11pm on October 23. This apprenticeship offers a unique opportunity for aspiring professionals, with outstanding performance leading to a full-time job offer at Google. The programmes will be based at Google offices across India, specifically in Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Applicants can select their preferred location, and those residing more than 100km from their chosen office will receive relocation assistance.

Eligibility Criteria For Apprenticeships

Minimum Qualifications For Both Programs:

Education: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or possess equivalent practical experience.

Experience:

Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship: Candidates should have a maximum of one year of experience in a Digital Business Marketing role after graduation.

Project Management Apprenticeship: Applicants should have less than one year of experience in a project management position post graduation.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in using Google Workspace (including Gmail, Chrome, Docs, and Sheets) or similar applications is required.

Communication: Candidates must be fluent in English and capable of understanding and following instructions from training documents and presentations.

Preferred Qualifications For Both Programs:

  • Relevant experience in industries such as events, media, customer service, hospitality, tourism, or accounting is preferred.
  • Strong skills in navigating ambiguous tasks, identifying suitable solutions, and seeking guidance when needed.
  • Ability to work both independently and collaboratively within a team setting.
  • Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities are essential.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com