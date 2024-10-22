Google Invites Applications For Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship, Details Here

Google is currently accepting applications for its Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship and Project Management Apprenticeship programmes. Candidates interested in these two-year apprenticeships can apply via the Careers section on google.com until 11pm on October 23. This apprenticeship offers a unique opportunity for aspiring professionals, with outstanding performance leading to a full-time job offer at Google. The programmes will be based at Google offices across India, specifically in Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Applicants can select their preferred location, and those residing more than 100km from their chosen office will receive relocation assistance.

Eligibility Criteria For Apprenticeships

Minimum Qualifications For Both Programs:

Education: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or possess equivalent practical experience.

Experience:

Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship: Candidates should have a maximum of one year of experience in a Digital Business Marketing role after graduation.

Project Management Apprenticeship: Applicants should have less than one year of experience in a project management position post graduation.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in using Google Workspace (including Gmail, Chrome, Docs, and Sheets) or similar applications is required.

Communication: Candidates must be fluent in English and capable of understanding and following instructions from training documents and presentations.

Preferred Qualifications For Both Programs: