<i>Bagheera</i> Trailer: Srii Murali Packs In A Punch In This High-Octane Action Film

The makers of the much-anticipated Kannada film Bagheera have finally unveiled its trailer. Directed by DR Suri, this upcoming action film stars Srii Murali in the lead role. The movie is written by Prashanth Neel, who previously directed Srii Murali in the 2014 action-thriller Ugramm. The trailer for Bagheera begins with a deep conversation between a mother and her son. “Mother, why does God only appear during times like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata? Why can't he show up every time?” asks the young child. His mother explains, “God doesn't show up all the time. When sins in society cross all limits, when evil deeds overshadow the good, when society is in turmoil, when humans become demons, then he takes the divine form. He doesn't always take the form of God. He can also take the form of a demon as well.”

As the video progresses, viewers get a glimpse of Bagheera, a masked vigilante who takes on the responsibility of eliminating criminals mercilessly. Despite his actions, he is perceived as a criminal for taking the law into his own hands, highlighting that Bagheera is a character who stands up for what is right, even if it means breaking a few rules. It is clear that Srii Murali portrays Bagheera, who works as a police officer by day and transforms into a rebel with a cause by night.

Bagheera's trailer promises an abundance of action sequences, explosions and gore, all while exploring the underlying themes of good and evil. The eerie and grim cinematography, characterised by overcast skies, thunderstorms and rain, combined with Srii Murali's superhero-like black mask, evokes comparisons to the Hollywood film The Dark Knight, in which Christian Bale portrayed the masked hero, Batman. The trailer wraps up with Bagheera saying in a cold tone, “I am not even afraid of my own reflection in the mirror so why should I fear you?”

Sharing Bagheera's trailer release announcement on Instagram, Srii Murali wrote, “It's time to ROAR.”

Bagheera is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar are also a part of the project. Bagheera will hit the screens on October 31.