Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty And Director Prashanth Neel Visit Keshavanatheshwara Temple. See Viral Pics

Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel visited the Sri Keshavanatheshwara Temple, Moodgal, Keradi. Rishab Shetty shared the pictures and a video from the visit on his Instagram. In the video, Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel can be seen making their way amid the tough terrains leading towards the temple. The trio can be seen feeding fishes in the video. The actors and director were accompanied by their wives at the temple. Sharing the pictures, Rishab Shetty wrote, "At the Sri Keshavanatheshwara Temple, Moodgal, Keradi." Take a look:

ICYMI, Rishab Shetty shared this video and captioned it, "A blessed journey to Keshavanatheshwara Temple Moodagallu." Take a look:

Jr NTR also shared pictures with mother Shalini Nandamuri and Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel. In one click, they can be seen sharing a laugh during their luncheon from their visit to Udupi Sri Krishna Matha. Sharing the pictures, Jr NTR wrote, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her. Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special." Take a look:

On the work front, Rishab will be next seen in Kantara Chapter 2. The actor received the National Award for his performance in Kantara in the Best Actor category. On the other hand, Jr NTR will be seen in Devara Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.