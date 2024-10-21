'No Romance': Hyderabad Cabbie Warns Couples To 'Stay Calm', Maintain Distance

The post soon went viral and sparked laughter

A Hyderabad cab driver's warning note to passengers has gone viral online. In the note, the driver firmly advises passengers to "stay calm" and maintain distance from each other. Specifically addressing couples, the message reads: "Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place... so please keep distance and stay calm."

The picture was originally posted on X by Venkatesh and reposted by Hi Hyderabad. It quickly gained attention, sparking laughter across the internet.

One user on X commented, "An ethical and essential message for cab passengers," while another remarked, "Damn. Saw these in Bangalore and Delhi. Didn't expect this in Hyderabad so soon."

Just last week, a Bengaluru cab driver's quirky set of rules also went viral, creating a buzz on Reddit. Shared by a user who recently booked a ride, the list of guidelines displayed behind the driver's seat gained popularity for its direct yet humorous tone.

The notice outlined several rules aimed at encouraging respectful behaviour from passengers. Highlights included:

The post triggered mixed reactions from the internet users. A user asked, "Most points are fair but what's with - don't call us bhaiya?" Another user added, "Uncle it is. Always helps in inflicting emotional damage."