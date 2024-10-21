Preity Zinta Drops Emotional Throwback Pic, Missing Husband Gene Goodenough On Karwa Chauth

Preity Zinta blessed her fans' Instagram feed with throwback loved-up pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. The actress added hashtag missed you in her post, suggesting that her husband was not with her on Sunday. The first picture features a selfie of Preity Zinta. She can be seen covering her head and holding puja offerings. The second picture features Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough, posing adorably for the cameras. Preity captioned the pictures, "Happy Karwa Chauth to all those who celebrate it." Celina Jaitly dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

Preity loves to keep her Instafam updated with her famjam posts. When asked about keeping her Instagram posts real and relatable, Preity told Vogue, "I prefer to keep it real because that's who I am. Most of the stuff (not all) I put on social media is usually shot and edited by me, and sometimes you'll see my head is cut off or my leg is cut off in certain frames, but I'm okay with that."

In August, Preity shared with her Instafam that her children have started going to school. Preity wrote in the caption, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence and suffering in the world around us." Preity Zinta added in her note, "One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance and peace around us, so we can all co exist happily and leave a better and safer world for our children." Take a look:

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.