Preity Zinta's Daughter Gia And Son Jai Begin School: "Excited And Nervous For My Little Ones"

Preity Zinta's daughter Gia and son Jai have started attending school. An emotional Preity Zinta shared a picture of the twins on her Instagram profile on Saturday and she added a bittersweet note. The actress wrote, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence and suffering in the world around us." Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity Zinta added in her note, "One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance and peace around us, so we can all co exist happily and leave a better and safer world for our children." She added the hashtags #newmilestones and #mommythoughts to her post.

This is what Preity Zinta posted:

Last month, Preity Zinta shared a super cute picture of her kids Jai and Gia on Instagram and she wrote, "They are growing up so fast #Mybabies."

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.