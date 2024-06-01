Cannes 2024: New Day, New Pic Of Preity Zinta From French Riviera

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Looks like Cannes fever is still in full bloom for Preity Zinta. Even after the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has ended, she's still serving us some floral fabulosity. On Friday, she shared a new photo from the French Riviera on social media. For her off-the-red-carpet look, the actress opted for a floral A-line collared dress. She accessorised her look with big hoops and a cool pair of shades.

Captioning the picture on Instagram, Preity Zinta wrote, "Night shoots are for scrolling through your phone and posting pictures from your previous trip. This is the only free hour I got in Cannes & I utilised it well by taking a quick and fashionable shopping trip. Cannes may be over, but Preity's floral finesse is here to stay.

ICYMI: Preity Zinta stunned with two distinct looks during her Cannes appearance. Opting for a traditional touch, she sported a pink saree for her red-carpet appearance at the screening of the film La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises (The Most Precious of Cargoes). She posed alongside actress Melanie Laurent.

Preity Zinta attended the Cannes Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan, with whom she worked in her debut film Dil Se.

On the work front, Preity Zinta has appeared in films like Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among others. While her last big-screen appearance was in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, she also made a memorable cameo in an episode of the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat.