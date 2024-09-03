Preity Zinta Reveals She Tried IVF Before Having Twins Via Surrogacy

Preity Zinta recently revealed that she had tried IVF (In vitro fertilization) before opting for surrogacy to become pregnant. Preity also shared that she had turbulent days while she was going through IVF treatment during a recent interview with Vogue. Preity told Vogue, "I have good days and bad days just like everyone else. Sometimes it's a struggle to always be happy-go-lucky in real life, especially when you're going through a tough phase. I used to feel like that during my IVF cycles."

Preity loves to keep her Instafam updated with her famjam posts. When asked about keeping her Instagram posts real and relatable, Preity told Vogue, "I prefer to keep it real because that's who I am. Most of the stuff (not all) I put on social media is usually shot and edited by me, and sometimes you'll see my head is cut off or my leg is cut off in certain frames, but I'm okay with that."

Last month, Preity's kids started going to school. Preity informed her Instafam with an emotional post. Preity wrote in the caption, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence and suffering in the world around us." Preity Zinta added in her note, "One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance and peace around us, so we can all co exist happily and leave a better and safer world for our children." Take a look:

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.