Taapsee Pannu's Big Reveal: 'Brought Into Bollywood Due To My Resemblance With Preity Zinta'

Images shared by Taapsee Pannu and Preity Zinta. (courtesy: PreityZinta )

Taapsee Pannu, who got married to Danish Badminton player Mathias Boe in March this year, recently revealed that she was "brought" into Bollywood as she shares a resemblance with Preity Zinta in a conversation with Shikhar Dhawan. Taapsee disclosed that she also tried to "be like her" during her initial days. Appearing on Shikhar Dhawan's show, Dhawan Karenge, the Dunki actress said, ''I was first brought into Bollywood because I share a resemblance with Preity Zinta. She has a very positive energy, and you know it well."

Taapsee added, "I felt like I had to live up to her reputation as I was brought into the industry because of her name. So, I always put in an effort to be like her." She called Preity Zinta "lively and intelligent".

Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also present. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

Talking about Taapsee's private wedding, a source said, "Taapsee Pannu has married in India, staying true to her roots and unlike many celebrities who fly outside the country. Despite Taapsee's husband being based outside India, she has prioritised getting married in her homeland." The Pink actress also ensured that details of her wedding didn't get disclosed before the big day. Elaborating on how she made this possible, the source added, "Taapsee Pannu spared no effort in safeguarding the secrecy of her wedding, resulting into the quietest wedding Bollywood has ever seen."

The source continued, "From appointing her sister as the wedding organizer to enlisting close relatives as her stylist, designer and more, every detail was meticulously planned to prevent any leaks. With a strict no-phone policy and exclusive invitations extended only to close relatives, she ensured utmost privacy. Any online picture uploads were strictly controlled, ensuring the success of her mission to keep the celebration under wraps."