Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Sangeet Night Was Magic Mixed With 'Stardust And Love'. Watch

A glimpse of Taapsee and Mathias' sangeet ceremony. (courtesy: the.wedding.factory)

Actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe got married on March 23. Recently, the event management company that organised Taapsee's wedding shared an inside video from the actress' sangeet ceremony on Instagram. For the unversed, the event management company is owned by Taapsee's sisters Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood. The video treated viewers to a visual extravaganza. Starting with a serene beach photo of the couple, it swiftly transitions to reveal opulent chandeliers casting their luminous spell over the festivities. The decor didn't stop there, boasting beautiful floral arrangements and elegantly arranged seating.

Captioning the video, the wedding planners wrote, "EXCLUSIVELY step into @taapsee & @mathias.boe Sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love...We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”

Last month, several photos and videos from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding festivities went viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu, steal the limelight with their energetic performances to the tunes of Bollywood classics. The Pannu sisters danced to the beats of Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Shagun wore a baby blue lehenga while Taapsee was dressed in a sequinned jacket and bell-bottom-styled pants with bling work on the top. She accessorised her look with diamond solitaires.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and their family members. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal and writer Kanika Dhillon were in attendance. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathias Boe, also attended the wedding.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding for the first time and opened up about her decision to keep the details of her marriage under wraps. She said, “I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."